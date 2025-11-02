Elected officials are finally waking up to the educational harms of mobile phones in public schools. As more districts ban them, the reports are highly encouraging—though hardly surprising, given the positive results we saw in New York City when we removed them from schools nearly 20 years ago. Yet, even as phone bans spread, elected officials and Silicon Valley executives are trying to open classrooms to a technology that could set students back even further than mobile phones have: artificial intelligence (AI).