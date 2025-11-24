Let AI sow the seeds of an intelligent farming revolution—and turn farmers into data-powered innovators
India’s agriculture is at an inflection point. Depleting groundwater, volatile climate and stagnant productivity demand more than incremental reform. A shift to intelligence-driven farming powered by AI, data and rural talent could unlock the next revolution. The question is how quickly we can act.
India’s farmers have long carried the nation’s food security on their shoulders. Today, they stand at a turning point. Falling groundwater levels, erratic monsoons, shrinking landholdings and a widening gap between research labs and rural realities threaten their livelihood stability.