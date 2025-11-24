India’s farmers have long carried the nation’s food security on their shoulders. Today, they stand at a turning point. Falling groundwater levels, erratic monsoons, shrinking landholdings and a widening gap between research labs and rural realities threaten their livelihood stability.

Yet, within the same soil that hosts these challenges lies the seed of a new revolution—led not by more tractors or tubewells, but by intelligence. Artificial intelligence (AI) can drive what I call India’s ‘intelligent revolution’—a third Green Revolution that’s digital, data-driven and human-centred.

The farmer as a data innovator: Imagine a farmer in Mewat, Haryana. Soil moisture sensors track humidity levels while AI cross-references them with soil health cards, weather forecasts and crop stages. His phone buzzes: Run your pump for one hour today. A small but precise nudge saves thousands of litres of water, reduces electricity use, protects soil fertility and improves yield quality—raising income while lowering inputs.

Such outcomes are no longer hypothetical. Across districts, AI-enabled irrigation and advisory systems have increased yields by 40–50% while slashing water use. This is not just technological progress; it is an economic and ecological transformation.

Also Read | Farmers need insurance payouts for climate setbacks without proving losses

The human-tech partnership: AI’s promise in agriculture lies in amplifying but not replacing human wisdom. Farmers have always been intuitive scientists, studying soil texture, monsoon timing and pest behaviour. AI brings precision to this intuition.

When merged with lived experience, AI creates augmented agriculture, where every decision is backed by data and tailored to the specific plot. Voice- and chat-based advisory tools in regional languages are closing last-mile knowledge gaps. Farmers can ask in their mother tongue: When should I irrigate? Which fertilizer suits my soil? Where should I sell? And receive hyper-local answers. This multilingual intelligence is a revolution now underway in India’s villages.

Also Read | Indian states should adopt AI for inclusive growth and governance

A digital stack for agriculture: India needs a unifying digital framework—a UPI for agriculture that connects farmers, fields, researchers and innovators. I call this vision Mission Krishi-Gyan, a national agri-intelligence initiative anchored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and built as open digital public infrastructure.

Imagine a platform integrating satellite imagery, internet-of-things data, soil records, crop models, logistics and mandi information that’s accessible to farmers, startups, cooperatives and researchers. At its heart would be village scientists or crop doctors—digitally trained agri-graduates who collect field data, guide farmers and serve as AI’s human interface.

This model can double farmer incomes through precision advisories and market linkages, create 50,000 rural jobs for agri-professionals, build a national agri-intelligence grid and enable real-time scheme delivery with transparency.

The intelligent flywheel of growth: Once operational, this ecosystem should set into motion a powerful AI flywheel of agriculture. The gains? One, data capture. Village scientists gather ground-truth data on soil, pests and yield. Two, AI validation. This improves satellite, sensor and remote-sensing accuracy. Three, smarter AI. Better datasets refine localized models. Four, sharper advice. Farmers receive highly contextual recommendations. Five, higher productivity. As results improve, the system learns faster.

All this can turn fragmented rural information into a national productivity engine.

From field to market: AI’s role extends beyond cultivation. Image recognition and Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIR) tools can grade produce instantly, determine moisture and quality, and match farmers with institutional buyers. Dynamic AI-driven pricing—already used in urban retail—can be adapted for mandis to reduce waste and deliver fair prices.

Imagine millions of farmers using AI to decide what to grow, when to harvest, where to sell and at what price. That is genuine empowerment—technology enabling autonomy rather than dependence.

From pilots to policy: It is time to transform scattered innovations into a cohesive, mission-mode programme that is rural-first, inclusive and scalable.

The Niti Aayog’s recent agriculture roadmap rightly argues that the next leap in productivity will come not from more inputs, but from “intelligence per acre." The challenge is disciplined execution—marrying AI research with grassroots entrepreneurship.

The employment dividend: A digital rural economy can unlock thousands of new jobs for drone operators, data technicians, AI trainers, soil mappers and agritech entrepreneurs. Training 50,000 village scientists could become India’s largest rural skilling initiative, linking innovation to income while restoring dignity to rural science.

A whole-of-India effort: For this vision to succeed, AI adoption must be inclusive and collaborative, combining government leadership with startup innovation, academic research and farmer participation. This is not about creating another app; it is about redesigning the agricultural ecosystem, with AI as the nervous system, data as the soil and farmers as the innovators.

From surviving to thriving: AI is not here to replace the farmer’s intuition. It is here to honour it. By connecting the eye in the sky (satellites), the brain in the cloud (AI) and boots on the ground (village scientists), India can build a globally relevant model of agricultural intelligence for social good.

The author is a technology and social entrepreneur from IIT Kharagpur.