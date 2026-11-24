Fitch Ratings warned on 17 November that AI borrowing by the largest technology firms will make bond markets more volatile next year. American non-financial companies issued $940 billion of investment-grade bonds in the first 10 months of 2026, a third more than a year earlier, largely because of AI. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on 5 November, and 12 days later Nvidia reported revenue growth of 103%.
The AI boom now runs on debt. India should plan for what it leaves behind
SummaryAI's debt-fuelled investment boom carries financial risks, but the infrastructure it leaves behind could be cheaper and more accessible. India must prepare to turn that capacity into an advantage.
Fitch Ratings warned on 17 November that AI borrowing by the largest technology firms will make bond markets more volatile next year. American non-financial companies issued $940 billion of investment-grade bonds in the first 10 months of 2026, a third more than a year earlier, largely because of AI. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on 5 November, and 12 days later Nvidia reported revenue growth of 103%.
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