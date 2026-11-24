The bigger constraint is adoption by organisations. McKinsey's State of AI 2026 survey found that almost nine in 10 firms use AI, but only 37% see any effect on earnings, unchanged from last year. Firms that gain from AI have redesigned their workflows around it. This takes years of retraining, rebuilding legacy systems and settling liability for AI decisions. Individuals adopt quickly, but organisations, which pay for the servers, move at their own pace.