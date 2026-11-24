Fitch Ratings warned on 17 November that AI borrowing by the largest technology firms will make bond markets more volatile next year. American non-financial companies issued $940 billion of investment-grade bonds in the first 10 months of 2026, a third more than a year earlier, largely because of AI. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on 5 November, and 12 days later Nvidia reported revenue growth of 103%.
Fitch Ratings warned on 17 November that AI borrowing by the largest technology firms will make bond markets more volatile next year. American non-financial companies issued $940 billion of investment-grade bonds in the first 10 months of 2026, a third more than a year earlier, largely because of AI. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on 5 November, and 12 days later Nvidia reported revenue growth of 103%.
Together, these developments show that the AI buildout has shifted from cash to debt, leaving companies with less time to prove its worth. The firms financing it may lose money, but the data centres, chips and models will likely outlast them. India has little capital at stake and must be ready to put that leftover capacity to use.
Why do companies keep spending when investors are nervous? Takshashila's July discussion document, The AI Investment Cycle, framed it as a prisoner's dilemma. A firm that overinvests loses money, but one that underinvests while rivals spend risks losing out. So every large firm invests, even when its leaders suspect excess. Fitch says markets expect the five largest hyperscalers to spend over $1 trillion in 2027, up from $772 billion this year.
Debt-fuelled expansion
What has changed is the funding. Until 2024, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta paid for data centres mostly from advertising, software and cloud profits. These now cover a shrinking share of the investment, with the firms borrowing to finance the rest.
The money also moves in circles. The IMF's October stability report counted 14 deals since 2023 in which large firms put about $300 billion of equity and $650 billion of debt into weaker AI companies, against $1.4 trillion of promised revenue. When a chipmaker funds a customer that buys its chips, part of the apparent demand is simply its own money coming back.
Revenue is growing fast but still falls well short of investment. OpenAI told investors its annualised revenue neared $50 billion in September, up from $20 billion in January, yet $20 billion below a figure circulating weeks earlier.
The bigger constraint is adoption by organisations. McKinsey's State of AI 2026 survey found that almost nine in 10 firms use AI, but only 37% see any effect on earnings, unchanged from last year. Firms that gain from AI have redesigned their workflows around it. This takes years of retraining, rebuilding legacy systems and settling liability for AI decisions. Individuals adopt quickly, but organisations, which pay for the servers, move at their own pace.
Political pushback
The checks on this cycle are political as well as financial. In the eastern US PJM grid region, data centres added $9.3 billion to power capacity costs in one year. In the 3 November midterms, voters rejected data-centre-friendly measures in most statewide contests featuring them, and OpenAI pledged two days later to pay the full cost of power at its own campuses.
Economic corrections usually come gradually, through prices. Political ones can come overnight, as the 5 November market fall showed.
Economist Carlota Perez has shown that every major technology passes through an installation period, when financial capital runs ahead of actual use, and a deployment period, when the capacity spreads through the economy, usually with a crash in between.
Britain's 1840s railway mania ruined most investors but left a 6,000-mile network. American telecom firms that laid fibre in the 1990s went bankrupt, and their cheap bandwidth made the next decade's internet businesses possible. Alan Greenspan, warning of irrational exuberance in 1996, was right about the excess but more than three years early. Calling a bubble is different from knowing when it ends.
India's opportunity
For India, this moment is unusually comfortable and unusually important. With almost no money invested in frontier labs or giant data centres, India would barely feel a sharp correction. But consolidation will likely leave two or three foreign infrastructure providers, and India's terms of access are not yet fixed. Four steps would prepare India for the deployment period.
First, the IndiaAI Mission should tilt its compute budget towards inference, the work of running models for users, in hubs with existing power and fibre infrastructure. Its portal lists over 38,000 GPUs, yet industry executives say the problem now is users.
Second, public funds should adapt open-weight models to Indian languages, court records, health data and farm advisories. Chinese open models alone account for 41% of Hugging Face downloads and keep getting cheaper. Adapted models will remain usable whichever foreign lab survives.
Third, the government should do for AI what UPI did for payments: set common standards for interfaces, audit trails, output portability and liability for automated decisions, while allowing private firms to build on them.
Fourth, every government AI contract should require data portability and multiple vendors, since some of today's suppliers may look very different in five years.
India also has an industry built for this slower phase. TCS said in October that its annualised AI revenue had crossed $3 billion, more than a tenth of its business, largely from helping clients redesign their work around AI. If adoption is the constraint, firms that help organisations adopt AI will earn steady money, whoever builds the biggest data centres.
Once the financing settles, the compute and models will still be there, probably cheaper, and the countries ready to use them will gain the most.
The author is a research analyst at The Takshashila Institution.