Fitch Ratings warned on 17 November that AI borrowing by the largest technology firms will make bond markets more volatile next year. American non-financial companies issued $940 billion of investment-grade bonds in the first 10 months of 2026, a third more than a year earlier, largely because of AI. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on 5 November, and 12 days later Nvidia reported revenue growth of 103%.