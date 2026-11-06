The artificial intelligence (AI) debate, which economists have been having for years in various contexts, has come for the profession itself. Jason Furman, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) under US President Barack Obama and now a professor at Harvard, recently said that if he were running the CEA today, he would “somewhat regretfully and sadly” use current AI systems instead of hiring 20 actual human economists. The chair’s job, he added, is safe.
AI advising the White House? Why the task requires people—especially young folks
SummaryThe comments of the former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) about having an “AI-intensive” CEA rather than hiring young human economists demand introspection. Here’s why we should re-examine the role this tech plays—and that young economists do too
The artificial intelligence (AI) debate, which economists have been having for years in various contexts, has come for the profession itself. Jason Furman, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) under US President Barack Obama and now a professor at Harvard, recently said that if he were running the CEA today, he would “somewhat regretfully and sadly” use current AI systems instead of hiring 20 actual human economists. The chair’s job, he added, is safe.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More