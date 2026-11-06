AI advising the White House? Why the task requires people—especially young folks

The artificial intelligence (AI) debate, which economists have been having for years in various contexts, has come for the profession itself. Jason Furman, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) under US President Barack Obama and now a professor at Harvard, recently said that if he were running the CEA today, he would “somewhat regretfully and sadly” use current AI systems instead of hiring 20 actual human economists. The chair’s job, he added, is safe.