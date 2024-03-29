AI is turning search engines into thought drivers in mutual rivalry
Summary
- Upstarts like Perplexity and Arc Search are challenging Google with the help of AI that enables them to function as ‘thought engines’ which do much more than spout weblinks.
Many people would be surprised to learn that the foundational algorithm for Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) was first ‘invented’ at Google, with eight researchers there writing a landmark 2017 paper, ‘Attention is All You Need.’ This laid the basis of the Transformer algorithm, one that made GenAI more efficient and effective. Surprisingly, Google dithered with this amazing discovery, and let a startup called OpenAI take the lead in leveraging it to create its series of GPTs, culminating with GPT3.5 or ChatGPT. The rest, as they say, is history.