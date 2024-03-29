AI is turning search engines into thought drivers in mutual rivalry

This seems to be changing, though, with a couple of GenAI-based startups threatening Google’s mighty search engine. The best known is Perplexity, built on top of GPT and a proprietary LLM built on Meta’s open-sourced LlaMA. It takes a different approach. When you ask Perplexity’s ‘search’ bar a question, it does not return with 10 blue links plus advertising-pushed websites. Instead, Perplexity hunts the web and uses AI to write a succinct summary of its findings and annotates the same with the sources it used for its answer. It also offers a few suggested follow-up questions. So, when I asked Perplexity to give me the name of its founder, it spouted ‘Aravind Srinivas,’ told me that the sources were LinkedIn, Wikipedia, YouTube and Wired, and then checked whether it wanted me to know Perplexity’s mission or its co-founders’ background. Precise and useful. For $20 a month, it also opens up its Copilot, which helps you arrive at a precise query by asking you clarifying questions. If a student researching the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems were to ask it a question, for example, the Copilot would ask her for regions or species, and then scour scientific journals and environmental reports. It then summarizes the answer with deep insights and helps her build a comprehensive literature review. It also allows you to search within a specified set of sources, such as YouTube, Reddit or academic papers.