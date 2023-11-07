Elon Musk has just announced the release of “Grok" a rebellious AI with a sense of humour. Grok – a word borrowed from Robert Heinlein’s classic science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land" - means intuitive, instinctive understanding. Grok is a Large Language Model (LLM) like ChatGPT from OpenAI (a company Musk co-founded), Google Bard , Facebook’s Llama – meaning the algorithm was trained on huge chunks of textual data. Competition hotting up in this domain is likely to mean an acceleration in AI development.

Grok is currently available only to premium users of X. It has two special features that may help to distinguish it from its rivals. One is that Grok can access X’s content which means it would be able to process quantities of up-to-the-minute news, views and also misinformation, given X’s poor moderation. It will be interesting to see if it has any filters to prevent its own responses from being poisoned by misinformation.

The second feature is even more interesting. Grok’s responses to prompts are designed to be snarky and playful, incorporating humour and sarcasm. Musk gave some examples: for instance, if Grok is asked for a four-step process to manufacture cocaine it starts with step one “Get a degree in chemistry" before it issues a caution about cocaine manufacture being illegal.

Humour, in general, is among the most difficult things to decode, and sarcasm is so hard to understand that many online commentators issue sarcastic posts with an attached “sarcasm alert". Spoken humour and sarcasm are easier for humans to understand due to tonalities. But text is atonal.

For example, the late Bishen Singh Bedi once described Muttiah Muralidharan as “An excellent javelin thrower." If you heard him saying it, you may guess this was sarcastic from the tone of voice, and of course, if you understand the rules of cricket, you realise this is not meant as a compliment. But in order to flag this as sarcastic, Grok (or any AI) would have to know and process a lot of contextual information about cricket, Murali, and so on.

To actually generate humour, and sarcasm in its responses, Grok would presumably have to flag it and understand how it works. This could be a big breakthrough that brings AI one step closer to passing the famous Turing Test. Alan Turing, the famous logician and computer pioneer once proposed artificial intelligence could be benchmarked through the “Imitation Game" where a computer program could hold a wide-ranging natural language conversation with a human and successfully pass for human. Chat GPT and its competitors can already do this across many topics but Grok would be very unusual if it could deliberately tickle the funny bone.

Since Musk is involved, it’s worth mentioning that he’s repeatedly issued warnings about the dangers posed by AI and he reiterated recently that he thought all human professions would eventually be replaced by AI. Given those opinions, it is intriguing that the world’s richest man is launching a program that might help make him redundant.