AI is winning. That's the sarcastic signal from Elon Musk's Grok
Summary
- To actually generate humour, and sarcasm in its responses, Grok would presumably have to flag it and understand how it works.
Elon Musk has just announced the release of “Grok" a rebellious AI with a sense of humour. Grok – a word borrowed from Robert Heinlein’s classic science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land" - means intuitive, instinctive understanding. Grok is a Large Language Model (LLM) like ChatGPT from OpenAI (a company Musk co-founded), Google Bard, Facebook’s Llama – meaning the algorithm was trained on huge chunks of textual data. Competition hotting up in this domain is likely to mean an acceleration in AI development.