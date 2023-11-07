AI is winning. That's the sarcastic signal from Elon Musk's Grok

To actually generate humour, and sarcasm in its responses, Grok would presumably have to flag it and understand how it works. This could be a big breakthrough that brings AI one step closer to passing the famous Turing Test. Alan Turing, the famous logician and computer pioneer once proposed artificial intelligence could be benchmarked through the “Imitation Game" where a computer program could hold a wide-ranging natural language conversation with a human and successfully pass for human. Chat GPT and its competitors can already do this across many topics but Grok would be very unusual if it could deliberately tickle the funny bone.