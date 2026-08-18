Artificial intelligence (AI)-related job displacement is coming, though no one knows how fast it will proceed, how far it will go and which sectors it will affect most. Much depends on the pace at which individual firms apply the technology to their operations.
AI jobocalypse: What can be done to address the defining business challenge of our time?
SummaryFears of large-scale unemployment driven by artificial intelligence (AI) aren't unfounded. Although governments could consider tax nudges to level the playing field between bots and human workers, it is ultimately employers who must help their employees cope.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-related job displacement is coming, though no one knows how fast it will proceed, how far it will go and which sectors it will affect most. Much depends on the pace at which individual firms apply the technology to their operations.
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