Singapore-based Crypto.com said last week that it was cutting 12% of its workforce. Earlier, Atlassian and Block had cited AI adoption for job losses. But what’s lacking in these pronouncements is the evidence of how, exactly, AI is replacing workers.
AI is often cited to justify layoffs but that masks how the labour market is actually distorted by it
SummaryAI is increasingly cited as the reason for layoffs without backup evidence. This ‘AI washing’ could obscure its real impact—a gradual hollowing out of entry-level roles and training pathways that could leave us with a distorted labour market.
Singapore-based Crypto.com said last week that it was cutting 12% of its workforce. Earlier, Atlassian and Block had cited AI adoption for job losses. But what’s lacking in these pronouncements is the evidence of how, exactly, AI is replacing workers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More