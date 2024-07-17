AI will transform the world in ways we can’t yet imagine
Summary
- The era of machines is finally upon us and it’s about far more than chatbots. Generative artificial intelligence technology is ushering in a period of hyperchange that will make past transformations look trivial.
The thing about experience is that as we age, we start viewing everything through the lens of history and start uttering things like, “This time is no different." Yet, there are moments in history when relying too heavily on the past can be misleading.