Profit pursuit: An AI market failure could give capitalism a bad name
Summary
- The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the path taken by Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which is ready to turn away from its non-profit origins, could determine public support for the profit motive in the future. An AI let-down may hobble the case for free-market economics.
It’s time to admit that the profit motive—and hence the free market—is under a cloud of suspicion again, one gathered by a digital version in general and GenAI in particular. In the 20th century, sceptics arched their eyebrows at signs of labour exploitation by capital.