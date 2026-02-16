AI market evolution: Rivalry is heating up and putting software services in the firing line
Heard of QuitGPT? The market for AI tools is better contested today, with users switching as mass models converge in capability. Specialized offerings have emerged too: AI agents like Anthropic’s now threaten entire layers of legacy software and services.
The emergent ‘QuitGPT’ movement is an interesting blip in the evolution of the AI sector, where user allegiance is increasingly shaped not merely by technical superiority, but by perceived ethical alignment and institutional transparency. Launched recently through initiatives such as QuitGPT.org, it calls for a mass departure from OpenAI’s ecosystem.