Competitors have been swift to capitalize on market fluidity. Google’s Gemini is the most dramatic beneficiary. Its market share expanded from 5.7% to 21.5% within a year and it claimed 750 million monthly active users by February (bit.ly/4kx9Ua5). This surge is closely tied to the rollout of Gemini 3 and its integration across Android and Workspace, which has embedded it into daily workflows; Google Search has begun using Gemini too. By leveraging its existing user base, Google has converted ecosystem depth into rapid scale.