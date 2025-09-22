The implications are as dizzying as they are comical: Brands are now fighting to become the teacher’s pet of algorithms. Imagine a toothpaste brand sending flowers to ChatGPT on Valentine’s Day. Public relations crises can now start when an LLM “misremembers" your history. Competitive intelligence includes asking how Claude describes us versus them, as if one must eavesdrop on a cocktail party. SEO is no longer just about Google’s spiders, but about training the very personality of AI platforms to recall one’s brand fondly.