With AI, never forget, never remember

I see life logging, which is the increasingly popular habit of recording every moment of a person's life, in much the same way. Ever since technology became portable, we've been intrigued by the idea that we can forever hold every experience we have had in some vault, like precious jewels. Technology has been more than happy to meet us halfway. If it hadn't been for the constraints of storage space and battery life, we would probably have had full-time capsules of our memories by now.