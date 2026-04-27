How many AI models does a user need? The answer is beginning to emerge

In the past few years, the question most people asked about artificial intelligence (AI) has seemed deceptively simple: which model is best. By 2026, it had dissolved into something more nuanced. The operative question now is combinatorial: which mix is right for you. This transition signals a market that has matured, but also one that has become cognitively heavier. What was once a choice is now a workflow.
In the past few years, the question most people asked about artificial intelligence (AI) has seemed deceptively simple: which model is best. By 2026, it had dissolved into something more nuanced. The operative question now is combinatorial: which mix is right for you. This transition signals a market that has matured, but also one that has become cognitively heavier. What was once a choice is now a workflow.
It is tempting to argue that no single model dominates all dimensions. This is directionally true, but slightly misleading. A compact set of frontier systems performs strongly across most tasks that matter to ordinary users. The differences between them, while real, are often marginal in day-to-day use.
It is tempting to argue that no single model dominates all dimensions. This is directionally true, but slightly misleading. A compact set of frontier systems performs strongly across most tasks that matter to ordinary users. The differences between them, while real, are often marginal in day-to-day use.
Yet those margins acquire significance when costs, latency and specific workflows are considered. The outcome is not a fractured market so much as a layered one. Performance is no longer the only axis that matters.
The idea that users now require two or three models has gained currency. It is a useful heuristic, but not a universal law. Most people are convenience maximizers rather than portfolio managers of intelligence systems.
Each additional model imposes a small but persistent tax on attention. You must decide which model to use, adapt prompts to its quirks and track subscriptions. These frictions accumulate and the theoretical gains of optimization often evaporate in the face of human behaviour. Complexity, in practice, is costly.
Take a common scenario. A product manager begins the day drafting a strategy memo, switches models to summarize research and then generates code for a prototype. Each switch promises a marginal gain but interrupts flow. By the third context change, the gains are harder to measure than the friction. This turns optimisation into an overhead.
For personal use, one model is enough. Personal tasks are episodic and low-stake: drafting messages, summarizing articles, planning travel. A single capable system, especially one that integrates devices well, can handle them adequately.
The incremental benefit of adding a second model remains small unless the user has demanding tasks such as programming or long-form creative work. Pricing structures can make a second model economically rational even when it is not strictly necessary. Providers now differentiate sharply between fast, inexpensive models and slower, more powerful ones.
A user may rely on a lightweight system for routine tasks and switch to a premium model for occasional heavy lifting. The second model being costly, budget considerations rank above capability and latency (or ‘wait time’) is a proxy for price.
Work entails different incentives. Here, tolerance for error is lower and the value of time higher. Most knowledge workers will find that two models strike a reasonable balance: one as the default workhorse embedded in daily workflows, the other as a verifier or specialist. This is good for risk management.
Verification matters where accuracy is critical. Running the same prompt through two systems can surface inconsistencies and reduce the risk of falling for a ‘hallucination.’ This is not foolproof; models share training patterns and can reproduce similar errors. Still, comparison allows scrutiny that a single model does not. It slows you down slightly, but saves you from larger mistakes.
Specialization reflects persistent differences across tasks. Some systems handle long documents more gracefully; others excel at code or reasoning. If one model consistently outperforms the default option, it earns a place in the toolkit. A third model occasionally appears, typically as a niche instrument.
In today’s context, that niche is often created by the twin needs of privacy and agency. An open-source, locally run model such as LlaMA can be reserved for sensitive data that the user does not want going onto the cloud. In some workflows, control, jurisdiction and trust boundaries are matters of compliance.
Pricing exerts a decisive influence. Subscription fatigue is real and users are reluctant to stack fees for incremental gains. Providers experiment with bundling to capture a larger share of workload within a single plan. When a flagship model offers sufficient breadth at a reasonable price, it reduces the incentive to look elsewhere. Conversely, aggressive tiering encourages splitting usage across models in search of value. Over time, pricing shapes adoption as much as performance.
Aggregators like Poe promise access to multiple models through a single interface. On paper, this is elegant. In practice, it introduces trade-offs: routing may prioritize cost over quality, latency can increase and the problem of choosing a model could become like the problem of trusting a broker.
At a deeper level, model count is a proxy for workflows. Stable workflows converge on fewer tools, reducing cognitive load. Prompt drift can occur; writing for Gemini’s 2-million-token window requires a different mental model than prompting a reasoning-heavy GPT system. Prompts matter.
Most people would welcome fewer decisions to take. For personal use, one model suffices in all cases, with a second justified primarily by pricing. For work, two models suffice, with a third appearing only when specialization warrants it. Beyond that, returns diminish quickly.
The pursuit of a perfect combination could be pointless. If you spend your morning toggling between four models, the machine has won, not you.
The author is co-founder of Siana Capital, a venture fund manager.