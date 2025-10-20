Why is Sam Altman’s ChatGPT flirting with erotica? The answer reveals an uncomfortable truth about AI today
As OpenAI works on monetizing ChatGPT, its boss Sam Altman has shifted from the lofty rhetoric of AI advancing the greater good of humanity to the grubby reality of chasing market demand. ChatGPT’s turn to erotica exemplifies this.
When you’re building artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit humanity, you might have to compromise. AI is expensive, so you raise billions of dollars from investors like Microsoft, Nvidia and the UAE. As you strive to build super-intelligent computers that will cure cancer, you also need to make money for your backers.