AI needs a globally coordinated effort for its effective regulation
This may be the best of various proposed approaches even if fractured geopolitics poses challenges
Last week, I was delivering a keynote on Generative AI at the leadership retreat of an industry organization, when its president raised a question: “We all talk about regulating AI. But a technology like this, can it even be regulated?" I have been asked this before a few times. In fact, when I started doing my Masters in AI and Ethics at Cambridge University in September 2021, ChatGPT was not yet out, but even then we had the feeling that the horse had already left the barn, and ethicists and regulators were chasing a fast-moving target. With Generative AI and ChatGPT moving so fast, we sometimes cannot even the see the horse.