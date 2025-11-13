Why AI's next smart move might be scrapping chatbots
Chatbots have dominated the way we interact with artificial intelligence (AI). However, companies are starting to question if it's the best AI interface—risks abound of circumventing safety guardrails, unpredictability and inefficiency. They might disappear soon—but what will replace them?
For three years, chatbots have been the face of generative artificial intelligence. Type anything in them to get a personalized response, which morphs into a seemingly magical dialogue with a machine. While that conversational interface may seem the best way to harness large language models (LLMs), some companies are starting to ditch chatbots, worried about liability and loss of control.