While Gemini is best known as a chatbot, Vitality is choosing to constrain the technology so that it processes language behind the scenes, instead mostly showing text, buttons and options for people to click on. It might, for instance, display a small box encouraging users to take 2,500 steps that day in order to earn points and rewards. In other words, Gemini can help Vitality ‘talk’ to its customers without entering into a conversation.