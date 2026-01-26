AI is not UPI: Why going by the UPI model risks stalling progress on artificial intelligence
India’s AI policy debate keeps returning to a comforting success story: UPI. If state-led scale worked for payments, why not for AI? A closer look at how AI actually evolves—globally, unevenly and beyond state control—suggests that this analogy could sabotage the very progress it seeks to accelerate
Within minutes of almost any policy discussion on digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in India, one reference inevitably surfaces: UPI, or the Unified Payments Interface. It has become the default analogy, a governing metaphor and increasingly even a policy instinct. If a state-backed, no-fee payment system could unlock scale and low-cost innovation, the argument goes, why not replicate that model for AI?