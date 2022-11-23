AI now not only debates with humans but negotiates and cajoles too6 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 03:21 PM IST
- Meta's CICERO is the first AI to achieve human-level performance in the popular strategy game Diplomacy.
On 18 June, 2020, the world sat up and noticed how an artificial intelligence (AI) system had engaged in the first-ever live, public debates with humans. At an event held at International Business Machines Corp.’s (IBM) Watson West site in San Francisco, a champion debater and IBM’s AI system, Project Debater, began by preparing arguments for and against the statement: “We should subsidize space exploration". IBM later held a second debate between the system and another Israeli expert debater, Dan Zafrir, that featured opposing arguments on the statement: “We should increase the use of telemedicine."