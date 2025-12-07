Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once thought artificial intelligence (AI) so risky that in 2023 he organized the world’s first AI Safety Summit, inviting policymakers and longtime AI doomer Elon Musk to talk up guardrails for the boom sparked by ChatGPT. Two years on and his view has softened considerably.
Not long ago, AI was being compared to nuclear technology. So why be content with self-regulation?
SummaryGovernments have thrown caution to the wind for economic gains, giving up plans for safety measures to let AI firms watch themselves. Will the world re-awaken to AI’s dangers only after disaster strikes?
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once thought artificial intelligence (AI) so risky that in 2023 he organized the world’s first AI Safety Summit, inviting policymakers and longtime AI doomer Elon Musk to talk up guardrails for the boom sparked by ChatGPT. Two years on and his view has softened considerably.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More