All of this has faded into the background amid a tech-hype cycle that even former safety advocates have jumped on. Sunak, for one, has taken advisory roles at AI companies Anthropic and Microsoft, and while he has pledged his salary to charity, those relationships will be valuable should he leave politics. Musk, who fretted about AI’s existential risks, has gone quiet on the subject since founding xAI, the firm behind chatbot Grok. But throwing caution aside in a chase for uncertain economic benefits may come back to haunt governments.