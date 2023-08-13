AI offers a rare opportunity to transform our economy

Just as the smartphone revolutionized communication and commerce across India, AI is poised to super-charge economic growth. It could add hundreds of billions in dollar value to India’s GDP within two years. And if used in service of humanity, AI could help solve some of our most pervasive social challenges, be it access to healthcare, protection against natural disasters or financial inclusion. India has all the ingredients for AI success. A large talent pool, supportive government policies, strong academic institutions, and world-class research and innovation facilities. Also, our massive and tremendously diverse population gives us access to some of the richest data-sets for AI innovation. This coming wave of generative AI may be more revolutionary than any innovation of technology before. Here is where I believe some of the biggest opportunities lie:

