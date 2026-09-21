AI oversight: The UK has already built the watchdog that America’s tech royalty say they want

King Charles of the UK met executives from the world’s top AI companies last week, just as they were calling for government help to regulate their risky frontier systems. The king should point to a source of help in his own backyard.
The UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) is the world’s best-funded agency for testing cutting-edge AI models, thanks to the £240 million it got from the British government in 2025, and an annual budget of about £66 million. The equivalent US agency gets just $10 million a year.