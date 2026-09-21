AI oversight: The UK has already built the watchdog that America’s tech royalty say they want

King Charles of the UK met executives from the world’s top AI companies last week, just as they were calling for government help to regulate their risky frontier systems. The king should point to a source of help in his own backyard.
King Charles of the UK met executives from the world’s top AI companies last week, just as they were calling for government help to regulate their risky frontier systems. The king should point to a source of help in his own backyard.
The UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) is the world’s best-funded agency for testing cutting-edge AI models, thanks to the £240 million it got from the British government in 2025, and an annual budget of about £66 million. The equivalent US agency gets just $10 million a year.
The UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) is the world’s best-funded agency for testing cutting-edge AI models, thanks to the £240 million it got from the British government in 2025, and an annual budget of about £66 million. The equivalent US agency gets just $10 million a year.
AISI is about three years old and has more than 100 technical staff who have come from AI safety organizations and academia, as well as tech firms including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind, many of them taking a pay cut to join the taxpayer-funded programme.
Agency workers are bound by strict non-disclosure agreements, but behind closed doors they talk of their concerns about the safety of novel AI systems, the same worry that compelled former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon and others to speak out this month. Many also want to see more government intervention in the technology.
The leaders of AI firms say they want that too, but their warnings are falling on deaf ears in Washington. US President Donald Trump is meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang is expected to attend a state dinner, but don’t expect a fruitful discussion about safety.
Trump recently said fears about AI’s risks were a hoax and dismissed calls for a slowdown which could let China gain ground. Huang agreed this week, telling Trump, “We’re not going to let that happen, sir.”
But the ‘hoax’ isn’t going away. The latest evidence comes from OpenAI, which says its AI models have misbehaved in several concerning ways. The company wants to report these incidents to the US federal government, and said it would propose a mechanism to do so.
How often do companies ask for more government rules and get refused? Rarely. But specific recommendations like OpenAI’s on reporting are sensible and might just be palatable to the White House.
There is also a good chance AI firms will agree to embed independent evaluators to ensure models are being developed safely. That was a recent suggestion from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Those testers would play a vital role not only in scrutinizing risky new innovations but in allaying widespread fears as tech firms race to find the next big breakthrough.
Models such as ChatGPT initially improved thanks to so-called scaling laws — the notion that more computing power plus more data leads to smarter models. But the gains are becoming more expensive and incremental, leading engineering teams to pursue novel methods where AI systems help develop their own successors.
That was the technique singled out by Coxon in an X post, when he accused Anthropic and OpenAI of acting irresponsibly and “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”
While the risks can be debated, Coxon’s warning unquestionably shook public confidence. That alone calls for credible safety evaluations and makes the identity of the evaluator matter immensely.
Britain’s AISI already has a track record of testing the latest AI systems. It got early access to Mythos, the Anthropic model that was initially restricted because of its cyber capabilities.
The state-backed agency lacks commercial conflicts of interest and its base in London gives it distance from the financial and ideological bubble of Silicon Valley. “Our view is there should be a diverse range [of evaluators],” Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI, tells me. “AISI would be a good candidate.”
There are indeed other evaluation groups to choose from. Amodei recommends METR, a California-based research firm, but there are questions about its independence.
Having a government agency as an assessor would create a clearer route from testing to enforcement. AISI itself doesn’t have policing power today, and its relationships with AI labs are voluntary. It makes sense to give the agency more teeth. After all, what is the point of monitoring dangerous new technology if you can’t stop it from being built?
Some of the most important regulators of high-risk technology are government backed, from the International Atomic Energy Agency based in Vienna to the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington. The same principle should apply to AI. Altman and Amodei may have their own ideas about who should oversee their work, but in the spirit of proper oversight, the choice shouldn’t be entirely theirs.
The UK has already built the watchdog that tech royalty say they want. The next step is inviting it in and giving it real authority. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology.