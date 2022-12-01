AI parental aids cannot credibly claim expertise

Keeping kids under watch is no longer only about blocking adult content or capping their screen time. An AI-powered Bosco app that has begun advertising in India claims to alert parents about shifts in their children’s mood by an analysis of their phone calls (it also tracks their location). Another app, Bark scans social media usage, texts and emails to flag any sign of a suicidal tendency. All of this raises many questions. While this is an age of tech solutions for just about everything, what happens when we rely on AI for judgement calls within intimate human relationships? Can any software, whatever database it may be fed with, be good enough at a job involving such high cognitive complexity? The assertion that people are broadly all alike in their emotional responses has been made often enough, but does that make AI a reliable reader of hearts and minds? At a time when AI is yet to acquit itself of input biases in far more elementary decisions, any pretence to psychiatric wisdom opens a new frontier that should disturb us. Too often do machines evoke awe for doing what we thought they could not. It may suit tech evangelists to peddle the myth of these tools being foolproof, in contrast with error-prone humans, but evidence of the casual prejudices they soak up in their ‘learning’ process cannot be brushed aside. It has taken long for societies to accept that every child cannot be force-fit into the great bulk of the bell curve. Not every child speaks or behaves the same way and the cues that parents must pick up are usually unique. This sensibility could be undone if hawkers of AI parental aids get their way.