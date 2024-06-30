AI players should innovate to save power, not generate it
Summary
- Gorging power and belching carbon dioxide, AI is doing more to worsen the climate emergency than solve it. Nuclear energy is tempting, but AI-focused tech firms should instead make their models more energy efficient.
The artificial intelligence (AI) hype that made Nvidia the world’s biggest company has come with a price for the world’s climate. Data centres housing its powerful chips are gorging power and belching carbon dioxide, and sobering figures now reveal the extent of the problem. Data centres will use 8% of US power by 2030, for example, compared with 3% in 2022, according to a recent report from Goldman Sachs Group, as their energy demand grows by 160%.