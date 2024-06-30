AI players should innovate to save power, not generate it

It doesn’t help that AI companies are in an arms race. OpenAI and Anthropic have raised $11.3 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively, according to data provider PitchBook. Much of that money isn’t going to recruitment (they each have workforces of just a few hundred people). Instead, it’s being poured into running servers that can train and run their models, even as their investment leads to diminishing returns. (There is evidence that the latest text- and vision-reading systems are showing smaller advancements in areas like accuracy and capability.)