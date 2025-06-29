Productivity puzzle: Solow’s paradox has come to haunt AI adoption
Economist Robert Solow once quipped that computers were everywhere except in productivity statistics. As with information technology, a boost driven by artificial intelligence (AI) may not show up in economic data for decades on end.
AI enthusiasts, beware: predictions that the technology will suddenly boost productivity eerily echo those that had followed the introduction of computers to the workplace. Back then, we were told that the miraculous new machines would automate vast swathes of white-collar work, leading to a lean, digital-driven economy.