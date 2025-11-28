The AI race is a cash game—And OpenAI and its allies are losing for now
Summary
As Silicon Valley’s AI rivalry intensifies, the alliances built around Sam Altman are beginning to look dangerously fragile as investors question their worth. With SoftBank selling its most liquid assets and Oracle piling on debt to keep pace, investors seem drawn to cash cows instead.
As investors start to take sides in the AI race, Sam Altman’s buddies are getting burned.
