Valuing OpenAI at $500 billion, SoftBank’s stake in the unicorn accounts for just over 20% of its net asset value, or NAV. But what if OpenAI is not worth that much? It would be a substantial hit to the Japanese conglomerate. In the September quarter, SoftBank reported its best earnings in three years, thanks to a $12.8 billion fair value gain from its OpenAI shares. That will have to be reversed if the startup can’t maintain its current valuation at future funding rounds.