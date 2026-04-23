Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk—a recent Economist article describes them as the small, powerful group of five men who will determine the path along which artificial intelligence (AI) evolves.
As the AI race heats up, nations must join hands to restrain the five horsemen of an AI apocalypse
SummaryWhile Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, xAI and Meta charge ahead with powerful AI models, India’s Economic Survey proposes an AI Safety Institute to track and tackle AI risks. But any such body must have all major players in the race, including China.
Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk—a recent Economist article describes them as the small, powerful group of five men who will determine the path along which artificial intelligence (AI) evolves.
About the Author
Sudipto Mundle is Chairman of the Board of Centre for Development Studies, India, and serves on the boards of other organizations. Formerly he was an Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Distinguished Fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Visiting Faculty at the Indian School of Public Policy. He was also a member of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, India, the erstwhile Monetary Policy Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Commission, where he also acted as Chairman.<br><br>He spent much of his career until 2008 at the Asian Development Bank, Manila, where he held several positions including that of a Director in the Strategy and Policy Department as his final assignment. In his earlier career in India, he served in a number of academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Centre for Development Studies and NIPFP, New Delhi. He was an economic adviser in India’s Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1989. <br><br>Dr. Mundle graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and has a PhD in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He was a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, a Joan Robinson Memorial Fellow at King’s College, Cambridge, and has had visiting assignments at the Institute of Social Studies at the Hague and the Japan Foundation, Tokyo.<br><br>His research includes contributions to development economics, fiscal and monetary policy, macroeconomic modelling and governance. His current research focus is on inter-state comparative studies of public service delivery and state finances, longitudinal village studies and employment policy. He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is a columnist for the financial newspaper<br><br>Mint. He is a life member and current President of the Indian Econometric Society.
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