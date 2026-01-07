Data-centre investments hint at a shift in the AI race. Soon, reliable and affordable electricity will confer a decisive advantage in this sector. As Albert O. Hirschman argued in National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade, an economy’s true power lies in its ability to manage the choke points that affect its industries.
The next phase of the AI race may well be about power supply more than models and chips
SummaryThe AI race is no longer just about chips and large language models. As data centres multiply, electricity is fast becoming the real choke point. China is placed well on this front, the US risks complacency and Europe may have a narrow opening—if it can move fast enough.
