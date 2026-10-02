AI race: Why America and China both need to act responsibly at this critical juncture

Covering the recent round of AI apocalypse warnings, I’ve tried to reject this cult-like deference toward all-powerful computer systems and the inevitability rhetoric: If Silicon Valley doesn’t build them first, someone else—likely China—will.
Yet a recent spate of incidents in the US has spurred a fresh, heated debate on the safety of allowing AI systems to act on their own. A growing number of researchers inside the companies involved are also warning of “existential” dangers, with Anthropic even flagging such concerns to investors in its initial public offering prospectus.