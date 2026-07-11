Wasn’t the emergency last Tuesday?

For now, look for the Gemini button under most videos and use it to ask something. Now this feature answers questions using the video and its transcripts, so it won’t confirm anything outside of it. But you can ask when an event took place, what the emergency is, etc. One short, sharp question. I see so many that claim Trump collapsed, so I ask where and when he collapsed, only to be told that it isn’t covered in the video. I then know I should move on and that the world is not on fire — mostly. Rather than feeling you’ve been played, this makes you feel you outwitted the video channel and creator, which serves them right for click-baiting.