Wasn’t the emergency last Tuesday?

I love starting my day nestled in bed, a cup of steaming second flush Darjeeling tea in one hand, my phone in the other. I need to tune in to the day and check on events that may have changed the world while I was asleep. With World War III on, that could be quite a lot
I see, on top of the line-up in my feed on YouTube, a live feed running from a news organization we’ve all grown up with in India. There’s the face of Donald Trump - again - and in big red screaming letters, the word Emergency. My body goes taut and I sit up in alarm as I start to watch the video. What’s happened now:?