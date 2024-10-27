Opinion
AI regulation in India must take a targeted approach to keep risk levels low
Summary
- A regulatory focus on high-risk AI apps could ensure safety without stifling innovation. While aligning our AI rules with global standards, we must address local challenges of discrimination and data biases to harness the potential of AI with minimal risk.
Artificial intelligence (AI) holds transformative potential for numerous sectors. Yet, its deployment brings significant ethical, legal and societal challenges.
