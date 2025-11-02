AI regulation must go far beyond content labelling to secure the interests of Indian consumers
India’s draft IT rules for AI aim to curb the menace of AI-generated fakes, but they miss a major threat—the quiet disenfranchisement of consumers by companies that have replaced human interaction with clueless chatbots.
The government’s draft rules to regulate content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) on online platforms have received mixed reviews, with negative opinions outweighing positive responses. However, most reactions missed one critical factor: these rules deal with only a limited aspect of AI misuse and, as such, fail to bridge a huge gap. The reality is that many customer-facing companies have perpetrated the most egregious use (or misuse) of AI, resulting in the systematic disenfranchisement of Indian consumers. This calls for a larger, omnibus legislation.