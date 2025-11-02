There is, therefore, the need for an omnibus law to protect all consumer rights, including the right to be heard. For starters, consumers should have a choice of whether they wish to speak to an AI bot or a human being. If this choice is not provided, the company should reduce its prices, given its AI-led savings on its wage bill. Part of the mission statement of the department for consumer affairs states: “Ensure access to affordable and effective grievance redressal mechanisms." Speaking to an untrained machine, rather than a human voice, is a clear breach of this.