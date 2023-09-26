AI regulation must look beyond its immediate impact4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:18 PM IST
We should examine AI’s second-order effects and not get fixated on our near-term anxieties
The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack of 2008 was arguably the most heinous violation of India’s territorial integrity. Apart from the loss of lives and wanton destruction of property, the fact that an enemy nation could send armed fighters to South Mumbai, where they indiscriminately shot and killed innocent civilians, left such a scar on the national psyche that the event still lingers in our collective consciousness.