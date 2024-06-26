AI regulation: People should be players, not pawns
Summary
- Giving citizens tools to manage their data offers a pragmatic way to mitigate risks and ensure that AI development respects individual autonomy. Empowering users of artificial intelligence may be our best defence against its misuse.
Paul Graham of Y Combinator recently shared an anecdote that perfectly encapsulates the challenge of regulating artificial intelligence (AI). When he asked someone helping the British government with it what they would regulate, the response was a refreshingly honest, “I’m not sure yet." As Graham noted, this might be the most intelligent thing anyone has said about AI regulation thus far.