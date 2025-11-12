AI offers the Reserve Bank of India new tools for growth but also new risks that could test its policy playbook
The rise of AI is reshaping not just industries but also monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to reckon with good and bad disinflationary pressures from supply as well as demand shocks. Can it move from being an adopter to a regulator and architect of an AI-driven future?
The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI, is no longer a peripheral technological shift, but a profound macroeconomic shock. For the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tasked with maintaining price stability while nurturing growth in a complex, developing economy, AI presents a dual challenge: it is both a potential source of disinflationary productivity and a tool for refining policy.