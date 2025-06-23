Colleagues or overlords? The debate over AI bots has been raging but needn’t
There’s been too much fear mongering over artificial intelligence and more in the West than in the East. To the voices of OpenAI’s Sam Altman and DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, add the voice of Hiroshi Yamakawa from the University of Tokyo.
There’s the Terminator school of perceiving artificial intelligence (AI) risks, in which we’ll all be killed by our robot overlords. And then there’s one where, if not friends exactly, the machines serve as valued colleagues. A Japanese tech researcher is arguing that our global AI safety approach hinges on reframing efforts to achieve this benign partnership.