In December 2024, a number of scientists from around the world signed a four-page paper in Science that urged their own community to ensure that an entire class of organisms is never created. Their efforts managed to halt progress in a field that many of them had themselves been pursuing.
AI has gotten away without the self-restraints that scientists employ in the face of risks. How come?
SummaryIn 2024, the scientific community chose to halt mirror-life research as soon as its dangers became clear. Are the artificial intelligence (AI) stakes too high for this field of technology to take a cue from that episode of conscience-led self-restraint?
In December 2024, a number of scientists from around the world signed a four-page paper in Science that urged their own community to ensure that an entire class of organisms is never created. Their efforts managed to halt progress in a field that many of them had themselves been pursuing.
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