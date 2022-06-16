AI sentience should not eclipse its real problems

While AI may raise its performance over time, being human involves value judgements in diverse social settings. So far, AI has not been able to get even the basics right. Gebru’s paper, which also spoke about biases in language models and the harm that deploying such algorithms could do, got her fired from Google, an episode that stirred a controversy over its AI ethics. A 2019 study of facial recognition software by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology confirmed scandalously high false-positive ID calls for West/East Africans and East Asians. The danger here is that AI, fed with data by people, can amplify prejudices. Used by security agencies and law enforcers, the outcomes could be disastrous. Humans at least have the self-awareness for, say, a sense of shame that could modify decisions taken on the basis of socially-programmed biases. Whether this degree of sentience can be achieved by AI remains in doubt. A chatbot can scan human articulation and pick up expressions that convey feelings of sadness or a concern for its own ‘life’. A bot can even seem loveable, and people have fallen in love with AI creations. That does not mean a singularity point of fake humanity is upon us. All said, AI sentience is still far-fetched. Unless something dramatic happens, the dull truth is that bots, at best, are good at finding the right answer for the wrong reason.

