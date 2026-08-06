AI movies aren't all slop—for some aspiring filmmakers they can be empowering

I went to an AI film festival in Tokyo last week expecting slop, and left surprised by how much humanity emanated from the screen. My favourite was an 11-minute short film from a child’s perspective of spending a magical summer with his grandparents. He records mermaid sightings and fleeting, sun-drenched images of youth.
The biggest crowd-pleaser, The Postman, imagined a future where a trash-sorting robot longs for the human connection it once found delivering handwritten letters as a postal worker.